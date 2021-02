PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been fatally shot in northwest Missouri by another man in a dispute over firewood, police there said.

Police in Parkville said the deadly confrontation happened between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after two men in a truck hauling a trailer of firewood met with another man at a Platte County home to sell the firewood. There was a dispute, and the men with the firewood left, Police Chief Kevin Chrisman said.