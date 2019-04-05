Police: 2-year-old dies after fall from window in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy has died after falling from a third floor window in Chicago.

The child fell Thursday night from the window of a residence in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood. Police say he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the boy had sustained blunt force trauma to the head. Details the circumstances of the fall weren't immediately released. The death is under investigation.