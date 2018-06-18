Hartford residents named as victims of I-84 crash

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — State police have released the names of two people who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Tolland.

Authorities say two cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash reported at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police on Monday said 65-year-old Richard Wells and 52-year-old Carolyn Everett, both of Hartford, died. Both were in the same car.

It appears that Wells, who was driving, lost control, struck a guardrail, veered back into the path of the tractor-trailer, then struck the third vehicle.

The truck driver was not injured. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to clean up about 80 gallons of leaked fuel.

The crash remains under investigation.