Police: 77-year-old man assaulted, in critical condition

MAGNOLIA, Del. (AP) — A 77-year-old man who authorities say was assaulted in Delaware has been hospitalized in critical condition.

A family member discovered the victim laying unresponsive at a residence in Magnolia on Sunday, Delaware state police said in a news release.

The man had visible signs of physical injuries, according to the statement. It was not immediately clear what the status of the victim's condition was on Monday morning.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police.