Police: Ansonia man charged with assault

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Daniel Clough, 46, was charged with third-degree assault and violating a protective order after an alleged altercation on Sept. 16. Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Daniel Clough, 46, was charged with third-degree assault and violating a protective order after an alleged altercation on Sept. 16. Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Photo: / Fairfield Police Department Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Ansonia man charged with assault 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — An Ansonia man was arrested last month for punching a person in the head who had a protective order against him, police said.

Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata said Daniel Clough, 46, was charged with third-degree assault and violating a protective order after an altercation on Sept. 16.

Granata said the emergency communications center received a call from a witness about an incident on Oldfield Drive. When police arrived, he said, they found an intoxicated victim who had suffered an injury to the forehead, adding the victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

“The victim reported to officers the injury was sustained after allegedly being punched in the head by Daniel Clough while at the Oldfield Drive home,” Granata said, noting Clough was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Granata said Clough has a protective order that prohibits him from visiting the Oldfield Drive property. He said Clough acknowledged he was at the home, but denied the assault allegations.

Clough was arrested on Sept. 28 and released after signing a promise to appear in court. He is scheduled to enter a plea at the Bridgeport Superior Court on Nov. 18, according to court documents.