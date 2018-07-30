Police: Arkansas woman dies in New Mexico vehicle accident

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas woman has died in a vehicle accident in New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police identified the victim Monday as 63-year-old Mary Barrett Miller of Fayetteville.

They say the accident occurred about 2 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 40 west of Grants.

State Police say Miller was a passenger in a pickup truck that left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck an overpass support barrier.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police say the 62-year-old man driving the truck also was from Fayetteville and was airlifted to a trauma center with unknown injuries.

His name wasn't immediately released.

State Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a contributing factor to the crash, which remains under investigation.