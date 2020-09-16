Police: Body found in burning car near Plattsmouth airport

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a person inside a burning car near the airport in Plattsmouth, about 20 miles south of Omaha.

Firefighters and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Monday of a report of a vehicle on fire along a county road, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

After extinguishing the fire, authorities found the body in the car’s back seat. Officials had not identified the body by midday Wednesday, the sheriff's department said.

The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.