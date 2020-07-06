Police: Boy shoots 5-year-old sister in head in accident

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy shot his 5-year-old sister in the head in suburban Detroit, police said.

Police in Redford Township said the shooting early Monday was an accident. The girl was alert and in stable condition, The Detroit News reported.

Capt. Al DiPrima said police recovered the handgun. The children's parents are cooperating with investigators.