FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man was arrested after police used DNA evidence to tie him to two incidents, officials say.

Fairfield police Lt. Antonio Granata said Domingo Perez was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, criminal attempt at third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief for the crimes, which took place in 2020.

Granata said the first incident took place in October, when police were called to Mancuso's Restaurant for a reported overnight burglary and found the lock had been removed from the front door. He said an Uber Eats tablet was taken as well as a small amount of change from the register.

“Detectives recovered evidentiary items left on scene by the suspect which were submitted to the lab for DNA testing,” he said.

In December, Granata said, the owner of Villa Wine and Spirits reported a burglary that took place after hours. He said surveillance video showed a masked man ride into the parking lot on a bicycle and use tools to try to remove the door lock, but was unsuccessful.

“Detectives linked the DNA of the items left behind at the Mancuso Burglary to Domingo Perez,” Granata said. “Perez was interviewed by detectives who confessed to both the Mancuso’s burglary as well as the attempted burglary at Villa Wine and Spirits.”

After his confession, an arrest warrant was issued for Perez and he was taken into custody on Jan. 19. According to court documents, Perez is scheduled to enter a plea on April 14, where he will also enter a plea for 11 other charges of third-degree burglaries from Stratford police.