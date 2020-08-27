Police: Bridgeport man charged with stealing from cars in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man allegedly broke into a car, stole credit cards and then used them at various locations, according to police.

Lt. Antonio Granata said Robert Ford, 46, was charged with third-degree burglary, credit card theft, illegal use of a credit card and sixth-degree larceny.

On June 14, a Berwick Avenue resident reported their car war broken into overnight and his wallet was stolen, Granata said. He said the resident told officers the wallet contained his driver’s license and four credit cards. Granata noted that a second victim at the same address had their vehicle broken into, but nothing was stolen.

According to Granata, the victim reported one credit card was used at the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East at 1:30 a.m., with $123 was charged to it. He said the victim told officers a $411 transaction on the same credit card was declined at Stop & Shop later that morning, but one for $404 was made on a different card.

Granata said officers were provided surveillance footage from the Stop & Shop, as well as transaction details. When the suspect pulled his mask down, Granata said a detective immediately identified the man as Ford, who has been arrested previously for thefts from vehicles.

According to court documents, Ford was arrested on Aug. 24 and held on a $100,000 bond. Ford is has yet to enter a plea and will appear in the Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 24.