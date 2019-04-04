Police: Bridgeport man stole $90 in Red Bull, reusable bags

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Anthony Hunt, a 37-year-old Bridgeport resident, with larceny after he allegedly stole $90 worth of Red Bull from a local Stop and Shop.

At 12:40 p.m. on March 31, loss prevention at a Stop and Shop on Kings Highway Cutoff alerted police to a shoplifting incident. According to police, Hunt took Red Bull and some reusable bags that amounted to $90 in shoplifted items.

Hunt was charged with larceny and issued an April 12 court date after being released on a promise to appear.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com