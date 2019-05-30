Police: Bridgeport man threatened to slash tires

FAIRFIELD — Rondell Miley, a 41-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with breach of peace after he allegedly threatened to slash his soon-to-be ex-wife’s tires.

At around 11:20 p.m. May 25, police responded to a call from a victim at a bar who said her soon-to-be-ex husband had shown up and threatened to slash her tires. According to a police report, Miley began calling the victim’s phone and asked that she go outside of the bar where they could talk.

The victim’s tires where not damaged.

Miley was charged with breach of peace, issued a May 28 court date and released on a promise to appear with conditions.

