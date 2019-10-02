Police: Bridgeport residents stole groceries from Stop & Shop

FAIRFIELD — Two Bridgeport residents were charged with larceny after allegedly stealing meats and grocery products from Stop & Shop.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to Stop & Shop on Kings Highway Cutoff on reports of a man and a woman in custody in the loss prevention office. Loss prevention employees stated that the two subjects, later identified as 26-year-old Daronsha Green and 27-year-old Rodney Manns, took items and left the store.

According to reports, Green and Manns placed $233 worth of assorted meats and grocery products in the bottom of their shopping cart. They then paid for a few items at the self-checkout before allegedly exiting the store without paying for the rest of the items.

Both subjects admitted to stealing the items, saying they went grocery shopping and did not have enough money for everything they wanted, police said.

Green and Manns were both issued misdemeanor summons for sixth-degree larceny and released on the scene. They are due in court on Oct. 10.

