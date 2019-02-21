Police: CVS employee forged oxy prescription

FAIRFIELD — A police report claims Mohammed Hamid, 28 and a Westport CVS employee, tried to use a fake prescription to obtain oxycodone at a Fairfield CVS.

On Jan. 16, a CVS pharmacist told police that Hamid, a Bridgeport resident, tried to use a forged prescription for 84 tablets of oxycodone for his mother, according to a police report.

A system feature notified the CVS pharmacist that the prescription was being refilled too soon, and Hamid allegedly asked that the prescription be refilled.

Hamid was charged with forgery and illegally obtaining drugs. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

