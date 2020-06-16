Police: Car crashes into state police cruiser, keeps going

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A car crashed into a parked state police cruiser that had its emergency lights on and kept going before troopers caught up with the driver and arrested him, police in New Hampshire said.

A state police sergeant was inside the cruiser, which was parked in the breakdown lane of northbound Route 16 in Rochester on a motor vehicle stop Monday. The car struck it on the driver's door, police said in a news release, adding that minutes earlier, the car had been reported “all over the roadway."

Troopers caught up with the driver at the Rochester tolls. They arrested Brian Theriault, 28, of Northwood, New Hampshire, is facing a variety of charges including driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. He's scheduled for an Aug. 12 court appearance. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

The sergeant was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.