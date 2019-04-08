Police: Car hits abandoned house in downpour, driver dies

LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 22-year-old man died after his car hit an abandoned house during a downpour.

Trooper First Class Monroe Dillon III said in an email Monday that troopers are investigating whether the heavy rain contributed to the Sunday night crash that killed Daniel Brown of Reserve.

A news release says Brown's 2014 Nissan Altima ran off the road shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on Louisiana Highway 636-3 in LaPlace.

He died at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Dillon's news release says Brown was using his seat belt. Standard toxicology tests are pending, but investigators don't think Brown was impaired.