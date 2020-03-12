Police: Fairfield man charged with domestic assault

Charles Jarrett Toth, 19, who was charged with Violation of Protective Order, Strangulation First Degree, Unlawful Restraint First Degree, Threatening Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct on March 10.

FAIRFIELD — Police have arrested a Fairfield man for allegedly assaulting and threatening a person with a protective order against him.

Police say Charles Jarrett Toth, 19, turned himself into police and was charged with Violation of Protective Order, Strangulation First Degree, Unlawful Restraint First Degree, Threatening Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct.

According to a police release, a victim walked in to the Fairfield Police Department on March 6 alleging that she had been the victim of domestic assault. After further investigation, police determined the victim was in a verbal argument on the previous day.

“The victim told investigators that Toth tried to get her to go for a walk in the woods,” the report said. “When the victim refused, Toth allegedly wrapped the sleeves of a sweatshirt around the victim’s neck and pulled until she went unconscious.”

On March 9, the release said officers submitted an arrest warrant affidavit for Toth, which was signed by a Connecticut Superior Court judge, who found probable cause to believe that Toth committed the crimes submitted in the warrant.

The following day, police said Toth turned himself in to police custody. He was held on a court-ordered $500,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 10.