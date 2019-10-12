Police: Man, “confused and injured,” rescued after falling during Fairfield hike

FAIRFIELD — Town police rescued a man who fell while hiking near Samp Mortar Drive Thursday, according to the department.

Dispatchers received a 911 call “from a man who reported he was hiking in the woods in the open space by Samp Mortar Drive when he slipped on a rock and fell” at approximately 1:13 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

“The man was unsure of his exact location, confused, and injured. Fairfield Police Officers Chase, Salato, Letsch and Mazzocchi entered the woods at the open space in an attempt to locate the caller,” officials said. Emergency Telecommunicator (Dispatcher) Rodriguez utilized the 911 ANI/ALI System to determine the location of the caller’s cell phone. She was then able to direct officers to his location. The caller was able to hear sirens from the police vehicles and called to officers who were approaching him in a deep ravine in the open space.”

The man, located by Officer Chase, had suffered two lacerations and some bruises, officials said. He was helped out of the forest and transferred to AMR Ambulance and Fairfield Fire Department personnel for medical treatment, then taken to Norwalk Hospital.

“This was an excellent example of coordination and cooperation amongst several emergency responders that allowed our Police Officers to locate the victim and bring him to safety for medical treatment,” said Capt. Robert Kalamaras in the release.

william.lambert@hearstmediact.com