FAIRFIELD — New Jersey police arrested a Fairfield man they say was responsible for a rash of burglaries throughout the tri-state area, including Greenwich, New Canaan and New Milford.

Patrick Ryan, 30, was arrested Sunday morning after an investigation spanning six months and involving numerous authorities in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. He faces nearly 150 charges in New Jersey alone in connection with the incidents, according to a news release.

“Numerous residents throughout the tri-state area are victims from Mr. Ryan’s theft, burglary, and criminal mischief,” Sussex County Detective’s Association said in the statement.

Police found more than 100 stolen items in his Fairfield residence and the vehicle he was using, including a shotgun, crossbow, nine handguns, purses, credit cards, personal identification for the victims, cash and “a large amount” of gift cards, accoding to the release.

Ryan was in possession of several victims’ personal property and burglary tools when he was arrested, police said.

Fairfield helped execute the search warrant for Ryan’s residence on Sunday after he was arrested in New Jersey, Fairfield Lt. Antonio Granata said.

“Out-of-state investigators discovered probable cause in their investigation that suspected Ryan harbored stolen items in his home in Fairfield, Connecticut,” Granata said.

He said the department seized more than 100 items believed to have been stolen in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

“There were several firearms that were seized during the search warrant,” Granata said. “All other items of evidentiary value are still being itemized, and detectives from around the region have the tedious task of linking those stolen items to each victim within their respective jurisdiction in the tri-state area for charges and prosecution purposes.”

Police said the incidents happened from August through January.

“Ryan would commit these crimes in the early morning hours between midnight and 7 a.m.,” the release said. “Ryan is currently on probation in Connecticut for similar crimes.”

Five New Jersey agencies, including New Jersey State Police, have already issued nearly 150 charges connected to the incidents.

Ryan is charged with 74 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, 13 counts of criminal mischief, 51 counts of movable property, seven counts of theft of a credit card, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of burglary while in possession of a firearm,

“Several more charges are pending for Ryan in numerous jurisdictions throughout the tri-state area,” according to the release.

Granata said the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are also investigating Ryan’s girlfriend, a Fairfield resident, as a possible co-conspirator.

