Police: Fairfield man had altercations with two people

FAIRFIELD — Giorgi Tenieshvili, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with two individuals at an Old Farm Road residence.

At around 12:15 a.m. May 5, police responded to a 911 call from an Old Farm Road residence. According to a report, police found Tenishvili outside of the residence in an emotional state and with scratch marks on his neck. Police said that Tenishvili grabbed a victim by the shoulders, shaking them, and another individual intervened to defend the victim from Tenieshvili.

Tenieshvili was charged with disorderly conduct, released on a promise to appear and issued a May 6 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com