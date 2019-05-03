Police: Fairfield resident hit car, fled scene

FAIRFIELD — Michael Demattia, a 37-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged after allegedly damaging a parked car and not reporting the incident.

At around 10:30 p.m. April 27, police received a report from an eyewitness who said they saw Demattia allegedly hit the right rear door of a car in a parking lot along the Post Road. According to police, Demattia observed the damage on his vehicle and the other one and then proceeded to leave.

Police said that since Demattia had not reported the visible damage to both cars, he was charged with evading responsibility. Demattia was issued a May 7 court date and issued a misdemeanor summons.

