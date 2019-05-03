https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-Fairfield-resident-hit-car-fled-scene-13816704.php
Police: Fairfield resident hit car, fled scene
FAIRFIELD — Michael Demattia, a 37-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged after allegedly damaging a parked car and not reporting the incident.
Police said that since Demattia had not reported the visible damage to both cars, he was charged with evading responsibility. Demattia was issued a May 7 court date and issued a misdemeanor summons.
