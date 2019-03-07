Police: Fairfield teen charged with burglary after taking mom’s car

FAIRFIELD — Charles Toth, 18, is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges after allegedly taking his mother’s Cadillac Escalade for a ride while she was away.

Upon her return home, Toth’s mother reported to police that her SUV was missing and that Toth, a Fairfield resident, might have driven it.

According to police, a neighbor’s surveillance video captured Toth and other teenagers around the property. Footage from Jan. 2 allegedly shows Toth taking the Escalade for most of the day.

A police report was filed Jan. 9 followed with a warrant for Toth’s arrest on Feb. 27.

Toth was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and use of a motor vehicle without permission, and turned himself in to police on March 5. He was issued a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 14.

