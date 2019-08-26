Police: Fairfield woman attacked sibling, mother
FAIRFIELD — Veronica Klaff, a 58-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested after allegedly attacking her sibling with a razor.
Police responded to a home on Lakeside Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance between adult siblings who live with their 90-year-old mother.
Police said that Klaff attacked her sibling with a razor, causing minor injuries to the neck. Klaff allegedly sustained a laceration on the hand during the incident.
Klaff was arrested and charged with second-degree assault of an elderly person and disorderly conduct and transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. She was held on a $5,000 cash bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.
The sibling and mother were both transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.
