https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-Fairfield-woman-had-crack-pipes-in-her-13826210.php
Police: Fairfield woman had crack pipes in her purse
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
FAIRFIELD — Police charged Colleen Sheehy, a Fairfield resident, with possession of drug paraphernalia after they found two glass pipes, commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, in her purse.
At around 8:40 pm. May 2, police responded to reports of a verbal argument between Sheehy and her mother at a Parkwood Avenue residence. According to police, Sheehy had an active warrant for her arrest and was handcuffed by police. Sheehy, police said, asked the officers to check her purse; upon doing so, police found two glass pipes commonly used for smoking crack in her purse.
Sheehy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a May 13 court date.
humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
View Comments