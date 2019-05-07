  • Colleen Sheehy. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed

    Colleen Sheehy.

    Colleen Sheehy.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Colleen Sheehy.

Colleen Sheehy.

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Colleen Sheehy, a Fairfield resident, with possession of drug paraphernalia after they found two glass pipes, commonly used for smoking crack cocaine, in her purse.

At around 8:40 pm. May 2, police responded to reports of a verbal argument between Sheehy and her mother at a Parkwood Avenue residence. According to police, Sheehy had an active warrant for her arrest and was handcuffed by police. Sheehy, police said, asked the officers to check her purse; upon doing so, police found two glass pipes commonly used for smoking crack in her purse.

Sheehy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a May 13 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com