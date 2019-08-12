Police: Family starts fight at Geronimo’s in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Five Fairfield residents were arrested after allegedly starting a fight at Geronimo’s Tequila Bar Saturday night. Four of the residents were family members.

Around midnight, police responded to Geronimo’s Tequila Bar on reports of a physical fight inside the restaurant. The manager reported the staff had “cut off” the group from alcoholic drink service because they became intoxicated and agitated.

According to the manager, he made several attempts to speak with them until he was allegedly knocked to the floor and punched several times by one of the members of the group. The manager sustained a laceration, swelling on his face and bruising. The manager’s glasses were also broken during the altercation, according to the report. Witnsses to the scene stated the group’s behavior was belligerent and confrontational.

The group was identified as 53-year-old Kathleen Allen, 59-year-old Clifford Allen, 23-year-old Catherine Allen, 21-year-old Hannah Allen and 21-year-old Harry Warnick. All five were charged with disorderly conduct and released on a written promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 26.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com