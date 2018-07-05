Police: Fireworks led to car fire that sent 2 to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say two people were hospitalized after a car fire that began when they threw fireworks at a man during an argument.

Police were called late Wednesday to east Kansas City, where a car was on fire in an intersection.

According to a news release, a man reported people inside a vehicle threw something at him during an argument. The item landed in a gutter near him and exploded. The man was not injured.

Police say the people in the vehicle threw another item, which caused a loud explosion. Moments later, the vehicle exploded, throwing two victims from the car.

Police say the two people inside the vehicle were hospitalized with serious burns. An investigation is continuing.