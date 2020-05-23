Police: Florida boy, 9, shot by teenage uncle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Florida on suspicion he shot his 9-year-old nephew in the arm with a stolen gun, police said.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the teenage boy fled the motel where he shot the gun and discarded the firearm, but he was later identified by witnesses and apprehended by the St. Petersburg Police Department shortly after. The firearm was also found.

The nephew was taken to a children’s hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life threatening injuries after the Friday incident, police said.

Officials said the teenager is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, violating his probation and grand theft of a firearm.