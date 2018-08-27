Police: Girl drowns at birthday party

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a 10-year-old girl drowned during a birthday party at a home.

Authorities say the girl was found at the bottom of a pool at a Waterbury home Saturday night. The girl was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The homeowner, Melville Campbell, tells WVIT-TV the girl's relative looked for her with others at the party for at least 20 minutes before they found her. Campbell says the area of the pool where the girl drowned is four feet deep. He says there were a couple other people in the pool when the girl was found.

Police haven't released the victim's identity. An investigation continues.