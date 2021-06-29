Police: Girl killed, 2 boys wounded in 2 drive-by shootings

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was killed and two other children were wounded in a pair of drive-by shootings that happened blocks apart on Monday night in Statesville, according to police.

News outlets report that the first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. as the girl and a 7-year-old boy were playing in the yard outside a home. Responding officers found two children with gunshot wounds, Statesville police said in a release. Both were taken to a hospital, but police said the girl died. The boy is still hospitalized, but police didn't release details of his condition.