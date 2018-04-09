Police: Gun-toting Snapchat leads to arrest of Fairfield student

FAIRFIELD — A gun-wielding Fairfield high school student was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening Snapchat message, according to police.

Noah Michael Landis, 18, of Melville Avenue, allegedly sent a message of himself holding a MAC-11 subcompact machine pistol Friday to a student at Cooperative Educational Services (CES) in Trumbull, police said.

The student, who Landis said was a fellow gun enthusiast, responded with his own message: “Don’t shoot up the school now (laughing with tears emoji),” to which Landis replied, “LMAO no promises.”

The CES student alerted a school counselor, who then contacted Fairfield police. Police responded to Fairfield High School’s Walter Fitzgerald campus, where Landis was interviewed by officers and the school psychologist. Police said no weapons were found in Landis’ possession.

Landis told police that he did not own a gun, but admitted to sending photos of himself holding firearms to other gun enthusiasts. The photo that aroused concern, Landis claimed, was six months old, though the student who received the message refuted that claim, according to the report.

After being interviewed, Landis was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening and was transported to Fairfield police headquarters.

Landis made a $1,000 bond and is due in court April 16.