Police: Gunman who opened fire on busy street killed himself

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — A gunman who held Connecticut police at bay for hours while randomly firing from a second-floor window on a busy street, injuring an innocent bystander, killed himself and was found with numerous weapons and ammunition, police said Wednesday.

The chief medical examiner's office identified the gunman as Matthew Walker, 38, and said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head during Tuesday's events in Branford.