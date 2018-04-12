Police: Hamden man charged with DWI after January Post Road head-on collision

FAIRFIELD — A Hamden man was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane in connection with a Jan. 21 head on collision on the Post Road.

Police responded to the intersection of Post Road and Center Street just after 2:30 a.m. Jan 21, after a driver involved in a head on collision called to report the accident, according to police.

The driver told police that he was driving eastbound on Post Road when he saw a second car, operated by Johan Taborda, 28, traveling westbound and crossing into the opposite lane. The driver braked and tried to avoid Taborda’s car, but was struck head on, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found Taborda, who told police he had drunk a beer and a shot at a party roughly 45 minutes before the accident. Taborda had significant swelling over one of his eyes as a result of the crash. A female passenger in Taborda’s car told police said she didn’t know what happened and that she thought the pair might be in Hamden, according to the police report.

Both Taborda and his passenger were transported to the hospital, where blood was drawn from Taborda. Results from the blood test showed that Taborda’s blood alcohol content was .19 shortly after the accident, the report said.

A warrant was issued for Taborda’s arrest, and he turned himself in on April 9.

He made a $100 bond and is due in court on April 24.

