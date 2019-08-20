Police: Hartford man attempts identity theft

FAIRFIELD — Edmund Stewart, a 50-year-old Hartford man, was arrested Monday on charges of credit card and identity theft.

Stewart allegedly attempted to make a cash withdrawal of $3,250 from Chase Bank on 1401 Post Rd. using fraudulent identification and account information. He was also found in possession of a credit card belong to the owner of the account information.

Stewart was charged with second-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft, second- and third-degree forgery and credit card theft. He was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

