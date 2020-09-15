Police: Infant, 2 adults wounded in Virginia shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Three people, including an infant, suffered gunshot wounds during a drive-by shooting in Virginia.

Virginia Beach police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon near a mall in the city, WAVY-TV reported.

When officers got to the scene, they found “numerous” shell casings, police said. A Taco Bell had also been struck by gunfire.

After the shooting, officers received additional reports saying the car believed to have been involved in the incident was traveling on Interstate 264.

The news outlet reports police ultimately found the vehicle crashed and unoccupied in another part of the city.

The infant and one of the adults sustained life-threatening injuries. Authorities did not provide additional details on their condition.