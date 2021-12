FAIRFIELD — Juveniles were arrested Sunday after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, officials said.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., a resident of Hurd Street reported having just observed two men attempting to enter a neighbor’s vehicle, police said. The subjects fled the area in a silver Nissan Altima, bearing a New Jersey license plate. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, having been taken in an armed carjacking in New Haven on Dec. 16, police said.

The vehicle was later seen by police on Oldfield Road near Penfield Road. Officers saw it was occupied by at least three individuals, police said.

The vehicle continued to Post Road and was in traffic at a red light near Sanford Street when the operator observed a marked police vehicle in the area. The vehicle then began moving around traffic and increased its speed. Officers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle until it was observed entering Interstate 95 north via Mill Plain Road, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled north on I-95. The vehicle didn’t stop and continued at a high rate of speed. In compliance with pursuit policy, the attempt to stop the vehicle was terminated and the Connecticut State Police were advised of the last known location of the vehicle, police said.

An investigation revealed the Nissan Altima arrived on Hurd Street and the front seat passenger exited the vehicle and opened the front passenger door of a Hurd Street resident’s unlocked vehicle, police said. A rear seat passenger began to walk across the street to another home when they were interrupted by another resident exiting their residence, police said.

The suspects then returned to the Nissan and fled the area. It appears nothing was taken from the vehicle, likely due to the attempted theft being interrupted, police said.

On Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m., Fairfield police saw a stolen Toyota Camry traveling through downtown Fairfield on Post Road near Beach Road, police said.

Fairfield police followed the stolen vehicle on I-95 north from exit 22 to exit 27, when officers attempted a traffic stop, police said; The operator of the stolen vehicle failed to pull over and the vehicle increased its speed.

As the stolen vehicle approached exit 27-A, the operator crossed over several lanes of traffic, crashing into another vehicle and ultimately coming to rest as it crashed into a Jersey barrier, police said.

The two occupants of the stolen vehicle, both juveniles aged 13 and 16, were taken into custody on scene. The 16-year-old sustained minor abrasions to his legs. There were no other injuries reported on scene, police said.