Police: Man accidentally rams truck into W.Va. post office

CEREDO, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say an elderly man accidentally smashed his truck into a post office in West Virginia, leaving a massive hole in the building.

The Ceredo Police Department says no one was injured in the Thursday afternoon crash.

Officials say the man mistook his gas pedal for his brakes and then rammed his Chevrolet Avalanche into the front of the building. His name wasn't immediately released.

The Ceredo post office will remain closed until the debris is cleared and the structure of the building is deemed safe.