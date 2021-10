LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man shot and wounded his neighbor and fired at police and nearby homes before he was taken into custody, a sheriff's office said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Toby Alan Horne, 52, of Rhodhiss, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property, and resisting a public officer, The News Herald of Morganton reported Thursday.