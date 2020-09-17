Police: Man allegedly forged property transfer papers

FAIRFIELD — A man has been charged with allegedly forging paperwork involving a house he lived in, according to Fairfield police.

Lt. Antonio Granata said Michael Palmieri was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with second-degree forgery and conspiracy to commit second degree forgery.

Granata said police were contacted by an attorney who notified them of what appeared to be a false quitclaim deed. A quitclaim deed transfers property from one person to another.

An investigation showed Palmieri allegedly obtained and presented a falsely notarized document when he was not the property owner, he said.

“Police discovered the rightful owner of the property at the time was in a convalescent home and was not present during the notarizing of the document,” Granata said.

The notary who signed the document is currently under investigation, he said, and charges are expected.

According to court documents, Palmieri was released on a $10,000 bond and has an arraignment date of Oct. 6.