Police: Man arrested for allegedly punching, choking person

Jason Scoran, a 45-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct, according to police.

FAIRFIELD — A town resident was arrested after allegedly punching and choking a person, according to Fairfield police.

Lt. Antonio Granata said Jason Scoran, 45, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct after an incident on Sept. 26.

Granata said police were called to a Hillcrest Road home for a report of an assault that occurred within the residence.

“The victim reported that they were allegedly punched in the face twice, and choked, by Scoran,” he said. “The victim sustained injury to their face, however refused medical attention.”

Granata said a witness confirmed the details of a report filed by the victim. Scoran confirmed the altercation occured, he said, but refused to answer many questions by responding officers.

According to court documents, Scoran was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 18.