Police: Man charged with hit-and-run at party
FAIRFIELD — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run at a party that resulted in a person suffering broken bones, according to Fairfield police.
Capt. Robert Kalamaras said Joseph Palmer, 50, was at a party on Brooview Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he allegedly intentionally rammed another party-goers’ vehicle while they were placing their child in the car. He said the victim suffered a broken ankle and foot as a result of the collision.
Kalamaras said Palmer fled the scene and was located a short time later by police.
He said Palmer was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, evading responsibility in the operation of a vehicle causing injury, reckless driving, failure to drive right, driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Police said Palmer was released after posting a $5,000 bond. They said he is set to appear at Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 3.