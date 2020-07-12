Police: Man charged with hit-and-run at party

FAIRFIELD — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run at a party that resulted in a person suffering broken bones, according to Fairfield police.

Capt. Robert Kalamaras said Joseph Palmer, 50, was at a party on Brooview Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he allegedly intentionally rammed another party-goers’ vehicle while they were placing their child in the car. He said the victim suffered a broken ankle and foot as a result of the collision.

Kalamaras said Palmer fled the scene and was located a short time later by police.

He said Palmer was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a child, evading responsibility in the operation of a vehicle causing injury, reckless driving, failure to drive right, driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police said Palmer was released after posting a $5,000 bond. They said he is set to appear at Superior Court in Bridgeport on Aug. 3.