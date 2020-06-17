Police: Man charged in death of longtime radio announcer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say they've charged a man with murder in the death of longtime Gospel radio announcer Tyra Womack.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Richard Sylvester Green was arrested Tuesday. He's accused of killing the former WEAA-FM announcer outside her home on June 10.

Green faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related counts.

Police said Green's shooting of Womack appears to have stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

Womack had also gone by the name Tyra Phillips professionally. She worked at WEAA as a program announcer on the “Gospel Grace” program.

She provided information on the church community during the weekly broadcast. She also was an administrative assistant at the U.S. post office, her Linkedin page shows.

“We are heartbroken about her passing and remember her beautiful, gentle, sweet spirit today,” the radio station, which is affiliated with NPR, said on Twitter after her death.

“It’s one of those kinds of tragedies that just makes you numb,” Carolyn Showell, an official at Womack’s church, told the Sun after her killing. “That’s the word I keep hearing, numb. You’re traumatized because she’s one of those unlikely people.”