Police: Man charged in fatal shooting in Wilkes County

STATE ROAD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Wilkes County.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Sunday after a shooting in the town of State Road.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said Martin, who lives in the nearby town of Thurmond, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the person who died. Martin was arrested at the scene and sent to jail with no bond.

No further details were released. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.