CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — A 21-year-old man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who had intervened in an physical altercation between a man and a woman in a Casa Grande hotel parking lot early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, 35-year-old Brian Robinette of Casa Grande, was shot multiple times to the upper torso by the man involved in the altercation, police said in a statement.