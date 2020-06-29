Police: Man in his 40s fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities say.

Police spokesman Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt said in an email that officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the scene, The Kansas City Star reports. A man in his 40s was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect was publicly identified as of Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing.