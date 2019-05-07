Police: Man repeatedly struck girlfriend in face

FAIRFIELD — Lester Hudson, a 45-year-old Bridgeport resident, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face three times at a Pine Tree Lane residence.

At around 9:30 p.m. May 1, police responded to reports of a victim calling after allegedly being struck in the face by Hudson. According to a report, the victim said Hudson became angry when she returned home and Hudson hit her in the face three times. Police said Hudson’s breath smelled of alcohol when they located him in the residence.

Hudson, who has had multiple arrests in Connecticut and South Carolina, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. He was held on a $5,000 bond and issued a May 2 court date.

