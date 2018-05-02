Police: Man secretly recorded other men in locker room

FAIRFIELD — A Naugatuck man police allege secretly videotaped men in YMCA locker rooms and showers is facing charges.

Leonidas Torres-Cabrera, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with voyeurism with malice and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Police said they were contacted in February by Southington police, who had arrested Torres-Cabrera at the YMCA in that town for secretly recording patrons there. One of the victims told police he saw part of a cellphone sticking out of a backpack that was on a bench. When he looked closer, he could see it was only the camera that was visible, and it was pointed toward where he had been standing.

When police determined the backpack and cellphone belonged to Torres-Cabrera, he was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to the recording.

During their investigation, police found video clips on the phone of men showering or drying off in different YMCA locker rooms. They determined he had been at the Fairfield YMCA on Jan. 16, and a Fairfield detective recognized the victim, who later confirmed he was there that day.

The Fairfield victim requested an arrest be made. Torres-Cabrera turned himself in at police headquarters.