Police: Man shot, killed outside Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in southern Missouri have identified a man fatally shot outside a Springfield gas station over the weekend, as well as a man arrested in the case.

The Sunday night shooting left Caelan Troy, 24, of Springfield, dead, the Springfield Police Department said in a news release. The shooting happened in front of a Phillips 66 convenience store, and Troy was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital and later died, police said.

A short time later, police arrested Austin Ball, 27, of Springfield, on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police have not given details about what led up to the shooting.