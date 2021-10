FAIRFIELD — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to shoot a restaurant employee in the face.

Orlando Torres, 55, was arrested by Fairfield Police just after noon on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

According to police, Torres had been calling and harassing the employees at the Southport Diner at 3350 Post Road. When a female employee told Torres to stop calling, he threatened to “come down and shoot her in the face,” police said.

Fairfield Police Lt. Eddie Weihe said Torres is familiar to employees at the diner.

“Torres allegedly has a history of being a problem customer of the Southport Diner, and according to employees, had been asked to stop calling for this reason,” Weihe said.

Weihe said that after hearing of the incident, police contacted Torres by phone and he voluntarily came to police headquarters to be interviewed. He did not have a firearm with him, and stated he does not own any firearms. He admitted to calling the Southport Diner but denied making any threats.

Torres was released on $1,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Friday in state Superior Court in Bridgeport, according to the state judicial department website.