Police: Men entered, stole items from unlocked cars

FAIRFIELD — Police arrested Shonquin Barnett, an 18-year-old Bridgeport man, and Jonathan Castro, a 20-year-old man from Fitchburg, Mass., after they allegedly entered and stole items from unlocked cars.

On Sept. 20, officers responded to Rutland Avenue on reports of three subjects walking up and down the street opening car doors and entering vehicles. Upon arrival, police set up a perimeter with area patrols.

While scanning the area, police observed three people running away into the woods between Royal Avenue and Rutland Avenue. Police pursued the subjects and ultimately detained two men, identified as Jonathan Castro and Shonquin Barnett.

During an interview, Barnett allegedly admitted to entering unlocked vehicles on Rutland Avenue and taking items. Castro refused to be interviewed.

Both Barnett and Castro were charged with sixth-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and first-degree interfering/resisting. Both were issued court dates of Sept. 30 and released on promises to appear.

