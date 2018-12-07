Police: Mother fights with daughter, charged with disorderly conduct

FAIRFIELD — A 62-year-old Fairfield resident was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with her daughter.

On Nov. 29 at around 10:30 p.m., Gail Lettera was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Officers who responded reported that what had initially been a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, and Lettera was determined to be the aggressor.

Lettera was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

